Russian pharma acquisition boosts German drugmaker Stada's results

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel, which has posted double-digit growth in both sales and profits for the first quarter of 2005, said its acquisition of Russian firm Nizhpharm (Marketletter November 22, 2004) has contributed significantly to growth, adding 12.8 million euros ($16.4 million) of sales, along with strong increses in its international business.
Group turnover rose 12% in the reporting quarter to 245.0 million euros - the highest level in the company's history - with international sales up 34%. Profits increased 11% to 26.9 million euros and pretax earnings were up 9% at 29.1 million euros.
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