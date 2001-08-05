Friday 11 April 2025

Russian pharma production down

5 August 2001

Russia's State Statistics Committee, the Goskomstat, says nationalpharmaceutical production in first-half 2001 was 0.4% lower than in first-half 2000. Output in June was down 6.3% on May, and 7.0% lower than in June 2000.

