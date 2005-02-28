Russian prescriptions for free drugs "up 6-10-fold"

In Russia, the number of prescriptions written for patients entitled to free medicines has risen six to 10-fold since the recent health service reforms, according to Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Zhukov. Moreover, replacing benefits with cash compensation (Marketletter February 14) means people can buy the drugs they need and that imported medicines are reliable, transparent and not overpriced, he added, reports ITAR-TASS.

Russia imported drugs excluding antibiotics worth $2.52 billion in 2004, while imports of antibiotics totaled $31.4 million, reports the State Statistics Committee.