Russian Rx trade news

Russia imported antibiotics worth $15.4 million in first-half 2005, nearly all from non-Commonwealth of Independent States countries, says Federal Customs Service data reported by the Interfax news agency. Imports of medicines excluding antibiotics were worth $1.70 billion in the period, it adds.
Also, the government has passed Ordinance no 438, covering the import and export of pharmaceuticals registered in Russia. It lists the companies which may conduct foreign drugs trade in Russia and establishes a procedure for obtaining a trading license, listing the documents which applicants must submit and giving reasons why an application might be rejected.
Meantime, the State Statistics Committee says July's consumer price of medicines rose 0.3% over June, the health care price was up 0.8% and the consumer price index grew 0.5%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze