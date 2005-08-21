Russian Rx trade news

Russia imported antibiotics worth $15.4 million in first-half 2005, nearly all from non-Commonwealth of Independent States countries, says Federal Customs Service data reported by the Interfax news agency. Imports of medicines excluding antibiotics were worth $1.70 billion in the period, it adds.

Also, the government has passed Ordinance no 438, covering the import and export of pharmaceuticals registered in Russia. It lists the companies which may conduct foreign drugs trade in Russia and establishes a procedure for obtaining a trading license, listing the documents which applicants must submit and giving reasons why an application might be rejected.

Meantime, the State Statistics Committee says July's consumer price of medicines rose 0.3% over June, the health care price was up 0.8% and the consumer price index grew 0.5%.