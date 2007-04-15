Rx drug charges end in Wales

Prescription drug charges in Wales have been abolished, effective from the beginning of April, while those in the rest of the UK have increased. The move has been broadly welcomed, although some physicians believe that patients who can afford to pay should not benefit from the scrapping of the charge, and the drug industry has expressed concerns about overconsumption of drugs.

Supporting the move, Andrew Dearden, the British Medical Association general practitioners' committee chairman, said: "the introduction of free prescriptions in Wales is good news for those who find paying for their vital medications difficult." He added that "evidence shows that some patients do not take their medicines due to not being able to afford all those prescribed by general practitioners."

The abolition of charges will affect three million people who are registered with a physician in Wales, as well as about 15,000 Welsh residents who are registered with GPs over the border in England.