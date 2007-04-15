Sunday 27 April 2025

Rx drug charges end in Wales

15 April 2007

Prescription drug charges in Wales have been abolished, effective from the beginning of April, while those in the rest of the UK have increased. The move has been broadly welcomed, although some physicians believe that patients who can afford to pay should not benefit from the scrapping of the charge, and the drug industry has expressed concerns about overconsumption of drugs.

Supporting the move, Andrew Dearden, the British Medical Association general practitioners' committee chairman, said: "the introduction of free prescriptions in Wales is good news for those who find paying for their vital medications difficult." He added that "evidence shows that some patients do not take their medicines due to not being able to afford all those prescribed by general practitioners."

The abolition of charges will affect three million people who are registered with a physician in Wales, as well as about 15,000 Welsh residents who are registered with GPs over the border in England.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 25
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 25
27 April 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen announces $900 million production investment
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA nod for Bayer’s Beyonttra for ATTR-CM
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
New medicines recommended for approval by CHMP in April 2025
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie arrows upwards on upgraded earnings estimate
25 April 2025
Biotechnology
New EC nod for J&J’s Tremfya
25 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Guardant Health and Pfizer team up
25 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze