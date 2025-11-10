Rx Drug Sales In First-Half 1995

Prescription drug sales in the USA grew 11% in the first half of 1995, with sales of retail branded products rising 8% and generics up 30%, according to data presented by IMS International.

It was noted that the apparent large rise in generics sales was in fact a considerable drop on their trade in 1994, which had increased 50% (or around 70% in terms of unit sales) because of the number of patent expiries in 1993 and 1994.