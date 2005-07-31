Rx info for patients "often confusing at best and dangerous at worst," says UK CSM report

The quantity of information about medicines made available to patients and carers is not in doubt but its quality very often has been, with results that are, at best, confusing and, at worst, downright dangerous, says the UK Committee on Safety of Medicines' Patient Information Working Group, in a new report.
The study is the culmination of work done by the Group since 2003, in response to concerns about the quality of patient information leaflets and their perceived failure to meet patients' needs. Major problems which this work has uncovered with PILs are:
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