Rx issues in California "special election"

The "special election" which Arnold Schwarzenegger, Governor of the US state of California, has announced will be held statewide November 8, could include public votes on two competing prescription drug access and pricing initiative measures which are now before Secretary of State Bruce McPherson, pending the verification of petition signatures.

The first of these, initiative 1106, is sponsored by groups critical of Gov Schwarzenegger for vetoing legislation last year which sought to improve access to prescription drugs for the state's poorest residents (Marketletter October 11, 2004). Under this proposal, all residents on under 400% of the federal poverty level, which is up to $37,000 a year for an individual and $75,000 for a family of four, could join a program entitling them to receive discounted prescription medicines.