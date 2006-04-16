Rx price rise at "double inflation" says AARP

The American Association for Retired People's Public Policy Institute published its quarterly Rx Watchdog Report on April 10, analyzing price movements for both branded and generic drugs in the USA to the year-end 2005. The study's main findings are that brand-name drug price increases - at an average of 6.0% - were above the general inflation rate (3.4% for 2005), whereas generic drug prices dropped 0.8%. The AARP attributes the dis-crepancy between the two sectors to strong competitive pressures in the generics market.
The study was carried out by the University of Michigan's Pharmaceutical Research in Management and Economics (PRIME) Institute, by analyzing changes in the wholesale acquisition cost as published in the Medi-Span Price-Chek PC database; a rolling average was calculated for 197 drugs. The AARP report admits that this methodology ignores discounts offered by drug companies and that consumer prices would only rise by the amounts mentioned if the wholesale price increases were all passed on to cus-tomers. For a typical retired person using four medicines, the AARP believes that costs may have increased nearly $1,200 per year since 2000, if branded products were used.
Prices rose from 2.9% to 11.1%
