Rx safety fears are an opportunity for biotech to educate Congress and public: BIO meeting

Biotechnology companies operate in the world's most highly-regulated industry, and those who do not like the sector work to shape the environment in which they function, according to Karen Bernstein, editor-in-chief of BioCentury Publications.

Therefore, the industry needs to concentrate on its image and safety and reimbursement issues, she told the Biotechnology Industry Organization's annual CEO and Investor Conference. The current safety discussions, brought up by the COX-2 inhibitors (Marketletters passim) can be an opportunity if the industry acts wisely, she said, adding that it needs to play a role in the unfinished debate on how to pay for the drugs which society needs, as the pressures on pricing and volume continue.

"Huge disconnect" between what biotech does and what this is perceived to be