RX-TO-OTC: MAKING THE DECISION TO SWITCH

The decision to switch a prescription product to over-the-counter status requires very careful strategic assessment, as the prescription heritage must never be damaged, according to Godfrey Axten, newly-appointed vice president marketing for the forthcoming Warner Wellcome Europe joint venture.

He told the OTC News conference in Estoril, Portugal last month (Marketletter April 4) that reasons for a switch include the opening-up of new therapeutic categories, bringing treatments to "non-treaters but sufferers," playing a role in realigning health care budgets, providing the company with a better return on capital and challenging convention in marketing, regulatory and other areas. The major issues to be considered are the current and anticipated product portfolio, internal attitudes, capabilities and resources, and the external environment, he said.

The product's potential versus others in the current and developing portfolio needs careful analysis. Does it fit with our image or reputation? Is it what customers expect from us? Will we have a major and expensive uphill battle creating a presence in a new category, in our customers' perception? Will we have to move their perceptions so far as to be cost-prohibitive? While conventional wisdom might indicate that if the product does not fit it might be more profitable to license it out to a company whose portfolio it does fit, analysis of the second key portfolio issue might show that making it fit is a very worthwhile effort in the long run. If current products are not performing well, are old-fashioned and do not reflect the aggressive image, sales and market share that are going to take the company into the next millennium, then the switch product, plus whatever is needed to build the brand for the future, may be just the shot in the arm that the portfolio needs.