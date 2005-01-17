Rx-to-OTC switching motives queried

Switching of prescription drugs to over-the-counter status is increasingly common, but what are the motives behind this trend, ask Joshua Cohen et al of the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, University School of Medicine, Boston, USA, writing recently in the British Medical Journal.
Generally, a prescription drug becomes a candidate for OTC if it is used for a non-chronic condition that is relatively easy to self-diagnose and has low potential for harm from abuse. Yet recent switches such as Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin) in the UK (Marketletter May 17, 2004) do not fit this description, and the study suggests that switches are motivated mainly by three factors: drugmakers' desire to expand their market, attempts to reduce drug bills and the self-care movement.
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