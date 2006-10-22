RxAmerica expands prescription drug plan in 2007 across USA

RxAmerica, a leading US pharmacy benefit management firm, says that it has contracted with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to expand its prescription drug plans for Medicare beneficiaries into all 50 states and the District of Columbia beginning January 1, 2007. During the current plan year (January 1, 2006 through December 31, 2006), RxAmerica provided prescription drug plans in 20 regions covering 35 states and the DC. RxAmerica is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Longs Drug Stores Corp.

"RxAmerica was able to help Medicare Part D participants save money on prescription drugs and we are excited to be able to expand our plans to every state this coming year," said John Gardynik, the company's president, adding: "we will now have the opportunity to provide the same excellent service, knowledge, and expertise to Medicare beneficiaries nationwide."

Effective January 1, 2007, RxAmerica will sponsor two prescription drug plans for Medicare beneficiaries. The premiums will range from $19.80 to $35.60, depending on the plan design and region. For more information about each plan, interested individuals are encouraged to visit: www.meds4medicare.com, or call 1-877-279-0370. Hearing impaired people can listen to details at 1-877-279-0371.