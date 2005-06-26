S-A leapfrogs USA/EU for malaria drug

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, currently the world's third largest pharmaceutical company, is reportedly planning to bypass the USA and Europe with the debut of its malaria vaccine in Morocco.
According to the UK's Financial Times, Robert Sebagg, deputy of Sanofi-Aventis' access to medicines program, said that the firm intends to file the fixed-dose formulation of artesunate and amodiaquine, which was developed by the Switzerland-based Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative, first in Morocco to facilitate a swift introduction in Africa.
Mr Sebagg believes that the approval process could take longer in Europe than in Morocco as the European Medicines Agency will likely request additional bioequivalence and pharmacokinetic evaluation, the FT writes.
