S-A's AGM approves 1.2 euro dividend

The annual general shareholder meeting of French drugs major Sanofi-Aventis has approved the financial statements for full-year 2004 and the distribution of a net dividend of 1.20 euro per share, a 17.6% increase over the previous year, to be paid out on June 7.

In talks after the AGM, the firm's board of directors resolved to cancel shares representing 1.15% of its share capital, held by the group in treasury. Following this cancellation, the share capital amounts to 2,791,376,578 euros divided into 1,395,688,289 shares, each with a nominal value of 2.0 euros.

During the general meeting, chief executive Jean-Francois Dehecq confirmed the rapid integration of the new group, in line with its strategy of strong, sustainable and profitable growth. Mr Dehecq also stated that first-quarter results supported the goals for 2005.