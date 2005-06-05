S-A's Ketek superior performance in CAP

France's Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest drugmaker, says that that its antibiotic Ketek (telithromycin) showed superior efficacy in outpatients with community-acquired pneumonia to local standard first-line oral antibiotic therapy in areas with a high prevalence of penicillin or macrolide-resistant strains of the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae.

The clinical cure rate observed with the drug in the randomized, 505-patient Phase IV study, was 7.2% higher than the overall rate seen with the comparator antibiotics.