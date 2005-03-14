S Africa: GSK drug price case to go ahead

A legal complaint brought against GlaxoSmithKline over its HIV/AIDS drug pricing and policies in South Africa is to proceed (Marketletter February 3, 2003), under an order in early March by the country's Competition Tribunal.

GSK had sought outright dismissal of the case (Marketletter October 4, 2004), claiming it was without merit. However, the Tribunal has now given the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and several South African AIDS advocates 10 days to present further evidence and arguments regarding the damages they claim to have sustained as a result of what they say are GSK's illegal drug pricing and policies. The parties will come back in late April or the first week of May to present oral arguments on these issues, the order adds.