S Africa: GSK drug price case to go ahead

A legal complaint brought against GlaxoSmithKline over its HIV/AIDS drug pricing and policies in South Africa is to proceed (Marketletter February 3, 2003), under an order in early March by the country's Competition Tribunal.
GSK had sought outright dismissal of the case (Marketletter October 4, 2004), claiming it was without merit. However, the Tribunal has now given the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and several South African AIDS advocates 10 days to present further evidence and arguments regarding the damages they claim to have sustained as a result of what they say are GSK's illegal drug pricing and policies. The parties will come back in late April or the first week of May to present oral arguments on these issues, the order adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze