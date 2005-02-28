Wednesday 19 November 2025

S African generic prices lowest of eight nations

28 February 2005

A survey commissioned by South Africa's National Association of pharmaceutical manufacturers has reported that the average ex-manufacturer prices of 38 out of 42 generic medicines in the country were lower that their comparable prices in both the public and private sectors in a seven-country average of Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA.

In the case of 26% of the generics (11 out of 42), the average South Africa ex-manufacturer price was lower than that for the same product in all the comparison countries, while the South African weighted average price was the second and third least-expensive in 21% (nine products) and 23% (10) of the generics. The price in South Africa was higher than the average in four cases, while only in one instance was the generic sold in that country the most expensive overall.

With SEP, prices are down further

