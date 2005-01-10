S African political row over BI ARV claims

South Africa's governing African National Congress party has accused Boehringer Ingelheim of "concealing deadly side effects" related to its antiretroviral drug Viramune (nevirapine) and of using millions of Africans as "experimental rabbits."

The claim is not made by a named ANC official or government spokesman but in an unsigned contribution to the party's web site, which also accuses US National Institutes of Health officials of "spreading lies." An ANC spokesman denied that the text was attributable to South African President Thabo Mbeki.