S&N to buy burns wound technology

Smith & Nephew has acquired from Westaim Biomedical an exclusive globallicense to its antimicrobial coating tecnology for wounds, together with its US and Canadian Acticoat burns dressing business. The initial cash consideration is L11.5 million ($16.5 million), with up to a further L39 million becoming payable on the achievement of certain regulatory and sales milestones ranged up to annual product turnover of L70 million.
