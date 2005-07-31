S-P buys exclusive US rights to Integrilin

US drug major Schering-Plough has reached agreement to acquire exclusive US marketing rights to Integrilin (eptifibatide) from partner Millennium Pharmaceuticals, with the aim of optimizing the growth potential of this US market-leading GP IIb-IIIa inhibitor which is indicated for the treatment of patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Under the terms of the accord, S-P will make an upfront payment of $35.5 million to Millennium and pay royalties over the US lifespan of Integrilin. In 2006 and 2007, minimum royalties for each year are set at $85.0 million, with some extraordinary conditions that could reduce these minimums. In addition, S-P will pay to Millennium approximately $45.0-$50.0 million for the purchase of existing Integrilin inventories. The deal is subject to federal antitrust review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and is expected to become effective September 1.