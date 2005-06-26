S-P/Centocor's Remicade shows good results in PA

According to US drug major Schering-Plough and Centocor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of health care giant Johnson & Johnson, two-year data presented at the European League Against Rheumatism Annual European Congress of Rheumatology show that Remicade (infliximab) provides sustained improvement in the signs and symptoms of arthritis, psoriasis, dactylitis and enthesopathy in patients with active psoriatic arthritis, as well as inducing improvements in physical and mental quality-of-life measures.

Findings from a two-year, open-label extension of the IMPACT (Infliximab Multinational Psoriatic Arthritis Controlled Trial) showed that nearly 62% of Remicade-treated patients (n=78) sustained at least 20% improvement in arthritis symptoms, according to the American College of Rheumatology scoring criteria (ACR 20). Patients receiving the therapy also showed sustained improvement during year two in psoriasis symptoms. After 98 weeks of treatment, 64% of those with a baseline Psoriasis Areas Severity Index of at least 2.5 (n=25) achieved a PASI 75 response, representing significant and sustained improvement in skin disease, the firms stated.