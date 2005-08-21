S-P elects to develop RA drug with Centocor

Drug major Schering-Plough says it has exercised its right to develop and commercialize, with fellow USA-based group Centocor (under an deal signed in 1998), CNTO 148, a fully-human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, which has completed Phase II development.

Consequently, Schering-Plough expects to book an R&D charge of around $125.0 million in the third quarter of this year, relating to R&D expenses previously incurred by Centocor.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will jointly fund all future development and commercialization of CNTO 148. Schering-Plough gains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to the product, excluding the USA, Japan, China (including Hong Kong), Taiwan and Indonesia. Financial terms were not disclosed.