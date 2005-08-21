S-P elects to develop RA drug with Centocor

Drug major Schering-Plough says it has exercised its right to develop and commercialize, with fellow USA-based group Centocor (under an deal signed in 1998), CNTO 148, a fully-human monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, which has completed Phase II development.
Consequently, Schering-Plough expects to book an R&D charge of around $125.0 million in the third quarter of this year, relating to R&D expenses previously incurred by Centocor.
Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will jointly fund all future development and commercialization of CNTO 148. Schering-Plough gains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to the product, excluding the USA, Japan, China (including Hong Kong), Taiwan and Indonesia. Financial terms were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze