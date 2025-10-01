S-P File NDA To FDA For Nasonex

- Schering-Plough has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market Nasonex (mometasone furoate monohydrate) for the prophylaxis and treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and the treatment of perennial rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. The once-daily nasal spray is an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid. S-P is also developing an oral dry powder and a metered-dose formulation of the product for bronchial asthma.
