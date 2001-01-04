S-P files for desloratadine formulation in USA

Schering-Plough has submitted a New Drug Application in the USAseeking clearance to market its non-sedating antihistamine desloratadine in a rapidly-disintegrating tablet formulation for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and chronic idiopathic urticaria in adults and children 12 years of age and older. This is the fourth formulation of desloratadine to be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze