S-P granted EU label change for Intron A

US drugmaker Schering-Plough says that the European Commission has adopted changes to the European Union label for its hepatitis C drug Intron A (interferon alfa-2b) based on long-term efficacy data from a large, five-year follow-up study to evaluate the durability of sustained virological response in patients treated for chronic HCV infection. This large study confirms that sustained loss of serum HCV RNA six months following the completion of treatment with non-pegylated interferon alfa-2b (with or without ribavirin) is a strong predictor of long-term clearance of the virus, providing resolution of the hepatic infection and clinical cure from chronic HCV. However, the firm noted that long-term clearance of the virus does not preclude the occurrence of hepatic events in patients with cirrhosis, including hepatocarcinoma.
