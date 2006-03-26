S-P licenses PTC's HCV candidate portfolio

Schering-Plough and fellow US drugmaker PTC Therapeutics have entered into an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for the development of the latter's preclinical compounds for the oral treatment of hepatitis C virus infection and other viral diseases.
PTC's small-molecules drug candidates are designed to inhibit the HCV internal ribosome entry site-mediated production of viral proteins, which is a highly conserved system among all HCV genotypes, required for the expression of all proteins involved in the virus' replication.
Under the terms of the deal, the firms will conduct a joint research program, though Schering-Plough will be responsible for all development and commercialization efforts worldwide. The drug major says it will make an upfront payment of $12.0 million and provide funding for research. Additionally, PTC can earn milestones if specific development goals are achieved and total payments to the latter could exceed $200.0 million.
