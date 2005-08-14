S-P licenses Sankyo's cardio drug in Latin territories

US drug major Schering-Plough has entered into a license agreement with Japan's Sankyo for olmesartan for the treatment of hypertension.

Under the terms of the deal, the former has been granted exclusive rights to market the drug in Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. In addition, the two companies will co-market the product in Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Schering-Plough will assume responsibility for compiling and filing regulatory applications for both olmesartan medoxomil and an olmesartan medoxomil/hydrochlorothiazide fixed combination in the exclusive territories and for its own brands of the two products in the co-marketing territories. It will also undertake marketing and sales activities for its own brands of the two formulations in all regions while Sankyo will carry out similar activities for its own brands in the co-marketing territories.