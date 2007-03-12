S-P looking for links in China and Japan

US drug major Schering-Plough is keen to expand its business in China and is in talks on forming alliances with some Japanese drugmakers to get better access to the world's second largest pharmaceutical market, which is valued at around $60.0 billion a year, the company's chief executive, Fred Hassan, revealed in a televised interview reported by Bloomberg.
S-P is also seeking to grow in China, where Mr Hassan believes there is the potential for increased drug sales, as well as for pharmaceutical research. He said in the interview that "China has a very important role to play in R&D of pharmaceuticals because of a large number of people who are graduating every year in the areas of science and technology."
