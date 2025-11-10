S-P's Claritin-D Approved In USA

Competition is hotting up in the US antiallergy market with the news that Schering-Plough has received approval for its extended-release combination antihistamine/decongestant Claritin-D (loratadine 5mg and pseudophedrine sulfate 120mg). A launch for the product is expected towards the end of the month.

Claritin-D, which is indicated for the relief of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, is the second such combination product to be launched onto the market; the other is Marion Merrell Dow's Seldane-D (terfenadine and pseudoephedrine HCl) which was launched onto the market in the USA in August 1991 and had sales of $142 million last year. The worldwide allergy market is estimated at around $2 billion, with the USA accounting for 50% of the total market.