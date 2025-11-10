S-P's Claritin-D Approved In USA

Competition is hotting up in the US antiallergy market with the news that Schering-Plough has received approval for its extended-release combination antihistamine/decongestant Claritin-D (loratadine 5mg and pseudophedrine sulfate 120mg). A launch for the product is expected towards the end of the month.
Claritin-D, which is indicated for the relief of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, is the second such combination product to be launched onto the market; the other is Marion Merrell Dow's Seldane-D (terfenadine and pseudoephedrine HCl) which was launched onto the market in the USA in August 1991 and had sales of $142 million last year. The worldwide allergy market is estimated at around $2 billion, with the USA accounting for 50% of the total market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze