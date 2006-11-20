S-P's Noxafil cleared by European Commission

US drug major Schering-Plough says that the European Commission has granted marketing approval to Noxafil (posaconazole) oral suspension for prevention of invasive fungal infections in the following high-risk patient groups: those on remission-induction chemotherapy for acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes expected to result in prolonged neutropenia; and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients who are undergoing high-dose immunosuppressive therapy for graft versus host disease.

IFIs most often occur in people who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed, and are a leading cause of death in these high-risk populations. Patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant or chemotherapy for hematological malignancies such as AML or MDS who develop IFIs have a high mortality rate ranging from 50%-90%. The EC also approved Noxafil for oropharyngeal candidiasis as first-line therapy in patients who have severe disease or are immunocompromised, in whom response to topical therapy is expected to be poor.