S-P's Pegintron cleared in China for HBV

US drug major Schering-Plough says that its Pegintron (peginterferon alfa-2b) has been approved by the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) for the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis B, the most prevalent infectious disease in China and one of the country's leading causes of death. There are 120 million chronic carriers of the hepatitis B virus in China and each year more than 330,000 citizens die due to hepatitis B-related complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Pegintron is administered once weekly at an individualized dose, according to a patient's weight, and is the only pegylated interferon indicated in China for a 24-week treatment duration in the hepatitis B patient population. The SFDA approval is based in part on a multicenter trial in e-antigen positive chronic hepatitis B patients in the country showing that Pegintron achieved a sustained response with 24 weeks of therapy when used as a first-line treatment. S-P's drug has been available in China since 2004 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C.