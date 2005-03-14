S-P's Temodal claims big success against glioblastoma

A large international study conducted by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer and the National Cancer Institute of Canada has demonstrated that the addition of Schering-Plough's anticancer drug Temodal (temozolomide) to radiation therapy increases survival in patients with glioblastoma.

The drug dramatically improved outcomes in patients with this highly aggressive type of brain tumor. After two years, only 10.0% of patients treated with radiotherapy alone were alive, compared to 26.0% of those receiving the combination of radiation and temozolomide.