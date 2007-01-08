S-P signs $250M deal for local rights to ALK-Abello's Grazax

Danish drugmaker ALK-Abello has signed an agreement with US drug major Schering-Plough to develop and commercialize the former's tablet-based allergy immunotherapies in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The agreement gives the US firm exclusive licence rights to develop, market and distribute the Graxaz range of tablet-based immunotherapies against grass pollen allergy, house dust mite allergy and ragweed allergy. Under the terms of the deal, ALK-Abello will receive an upfront payment and milestones relating to clinical development and regulatory events for the three tablet-based allergy immunotherapy compounds. In addition, there are various sales milestone payments. The Danish firm noted that the total value of all these potential payments could exceed $250.0 million.
