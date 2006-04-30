Saturday 8 November 2025

S-P starts recovery: 1st-qtr 2006 profit up 233%

30 April 2006

Troubled US drugmaker Schering-Plough has posted first-quarter 2006 net income of $350.0 million, or $0.24 per share, beating analysts' expectations and fuelling hopes that it is on the road to recovery.

The firm's profit is a massive improvement on the like, year-ago period, which saw earnings of $105.0 million, or $0.07 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call predicted average earnings of $0.14 per share on income of $2.49 billion but S-P outstripped their revenue expectations, achieving $2.60 billion, up 8% on the year-ago quarter.

The New Jersey-headquartered pharmaceutical group says it did not record sales from its cholesterol joint venture with Merck & Co, but it noted that, including its share of these revenues, its adjusted net income for the period would have totaled $2.9 billion, an increase of 12%. According to the firm's chief executive, Fred Hassan, the franchise, which comprises Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) and Zetia (ezetimibe), is poised to cross the 15% threshold of new prescriptions in the US cholesterol management market.

