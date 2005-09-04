S-P to begin distribution of drug using CIMA's OraSolv

CIMA LABS, a division of US biotechnology firm Cephalon, says that Schering-Plough plans to market an orally-disintegrating version of Clarinex (desloratadine), its prescription antihistamine product, using OraSolv, its proprietary orally-disintegrating drug delivery technology developed by CIMA LABS.
The novel formulation was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in July and Schering-Plough plans to begin distribution to this market in September.
"Clarinex Reditabs is a good example of CIMA LABS' drug delivery innovation, enhancing medications for patients and creating value for our partners," said Todd MacLaughlan, the firm's general manager, adding that this is CIMA's "first product with Schering-Plough and the fifth partnered product approved by the FDA this year using our technology."
