Saturday 8 November 2025

S-P updates Aerius label and announces trials

17 September 2006

US drugmaker Schering-Plough says it has initiated two multinational clinical trials of its anti-allergy drug Aerius (desloratadine), which will assess its efficacy as a treatment for both persistent and intermittent allergic rhinitis. The ACCEPT (Aerius Control: Clinical and Epidemiological Profile of Tablets) program will also evaluate the product's impact on quality of life and patient productivity, and is to be conducted in collaboration with the Global Allergy and Asthma European Network.

Initiation of the studies coincides with the World Health Organization's publication of updated "Allergic Rhinits and its Impact on Asthma" guidelines. Traditionally, allergic rhinitis has been classified as seasonal or perennial, based on exposure time and the allergen responsible. The revision allows it to be also categorized as intermittent or persistent according to the duration of the condition.

The firm added that the ACCEPT trials would enroll 1,300 patients at 100 sites in 13 countries, and will be among the first to evaluate an antihistamine based on the new guidelines. The program is expected to be completed by the spring of 2007.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze