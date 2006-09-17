S-P updates Aerius label and announces trials

US drugmaker Schering-Plough says it has initiated two multinational clinical trials of its anti-allergy drug Aerius (desloratadine), which will assess its efficacy as a treatment for both persistent and intermittent allergic rhinitis. The ACCEPT (Aerius Control: Clinical and Epidemiological Profile of Tablets) program will also evaluate the product's impact on quality of life and patient productivity, and is to be conducted in collaboration with the Global Allergy and Asthma European Network.
Initiation of the studies coincides with the World Health Organization's publication of updated "Allergic Rhinits and its Impact on Asthma" guidelines. Traditionally, allergic rhinitis has been classified as seasonal or perennial, based on exposure time and the allergen responsible. The revision allows it to be also categorized as intermittent or persistent according to the duration of the condition.
The firm added that the ACCEPT trials would enroll 1,300 patients at 100 sites in 13 countries, and will be among the first to evaluate an antihistamine based on the new guidelines. The program is expected to be completed by the spring of 2007.
