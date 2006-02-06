Saturday 8 November 2025

S-Ps Avelox outperforms Levaquin in CAP study

6 February 2006

A study published in the current issue Clinical Infectious Diseases shows that more elderly patients treated with Avelox (moxifloxacin HCl), for community-acquired pneumonia, recovered at days three to five of a seven to 14 day course when compared with patients given US drugmaker Ortho-McNeils Levaquin (levofloxacin). The study, which was the first head-to-head comparison of the two fluoroquinolone antibiotics in elderly patients, also showed that there was little difference between the two products in terms of cardiac safety or clinical cure rate five to 21 days after the end of the treatment period.

US drugmaker Schering-Plough, which licensed Avelox from its originator, German firm Bayer Healthcare in late 2004 (Marketletter September 20, 2004), says that additional data analysis demonstrated that the compound had a broad range of activity across all CAP subgroups.

Antonio Anzueto, lead study author and associate professor of medicine at the University of Texas Science Center, in San Antonio, USA, commented: "the incidence of pneumonia increases with age and elderly pneumonia patients are a vulnerable patient population that faces a high mortality rate when they enter hospital." Dr Anzueto added that the trial, called CAPRIE (Community-Acquired Pneumonia Recovery in the Elderly), showed that Avelox is a safe and effective treatment for the illness in older patients.

