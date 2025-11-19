SA Druggists Diversifies To Ensure Growth

South African drug company S A Druggists has announced a major diversification from its pharmaceutical base into the broader field of health care, in a move designed to position it at the leading edge of current and anticipated changes in South Africa's health care delivery systems.

A new subsidiary, Health Care Management Services (Pty) Limited, has been established to spearhead the group's expansion into health care, which SAD believes has significant growth potential. It is expected that HMS will be a meaningful contributor to the group's earnings in future while simultaneously diversifying its interests.

As a first step, HMS has acquired SAD's controlling interests in the pharmacy benefits business Mediscor as well as parent company Malbak's 50% stake in the Medicross managed health care organization. It has also acquired a further 25% interest in Medicross from other shareholders.