SA's Aspen and India's Matrix form JV

India's Matrix Laboratories and South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare have formed a joint venture which will allow both companies to hold cross-country ownership in two pharmaceutical manufacturing units. The deal will offer Matrix access to the South African market, while Aspen will gain uninterrupted supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The companies have signed two separate memoranda of understanding to work out the cross-country ownership of facilities. Matrix will buy a 50% stake in Aspen's wholly-owned subsidiary Fine Chemicals Corp, which has annual sales of $23.0 million and an API manufacturing plant in Cape Town that is US Food and Drug Administration-approved. It also has a customer base in the USA, Europe and Africa.
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