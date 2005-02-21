SAFE biopharma digital identity standard move

AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble and Sanofi-Aventis have set up SAFE-BioPharma, a not-for-profit limited liability firm, to support widespread adoption of the Secure Access for Everyone global digital identity standard.
SAFE-BioPharma, which is due to start operating in March, will establish and maintain the standards and operating rules for the provisioning and management of digital credentials to be used in electronic clinical research records between the biopharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies globally. Amgen has also agreed to be a member of the new firm.
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