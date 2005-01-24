Safety concerns over COX-2s deepen

A recent article by Egan et al, entitled Cyclooxygenases, thromboxane and atherosclerosis, published in the January 17 issue of Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association, says that data from a mouse model of atherosclerosis indicates that the combination of low-dose aspirin and a COX-2 inhibitor in patients may lead to plaque-destabilization and a subsequent increased risk of cardiovascular events.

In addition, a related editorial by Furberg et al, called Parecoxib, valdecoxib and cardiovascular risk, investigated the association between the administration of parecoxib, the intravenously-administered prodrug of Pfizer's Bextra (valdecoxib), followed by the use of valdecoxib itself, and coronary and cerebrovascular risk. In this combined analysis of both these studies, researchers discovered a three-fold higher risk of CV events with the drug than with placebo.