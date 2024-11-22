Saico In Uzbekistan

The Italian group Saico has signed a $20 million contract to build a blood products plant in southern Uzbekistan at Karshi. The contract is with the Karshi-based company Zafarinvest. Saico is providing a credit line worth 85% of the cost of the project. Uzbekistan has to import all its blood products at present but the new plant will meet 30% of requirements. The Uzbek Health Ministry is also discussing a second blood products plant with a German company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze