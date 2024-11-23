Sales And Earnings -Million Yen

Apr-Sept % Change Full-Year 1996 Forecast ----------------------------------------------------- Fuso Sales 21,567 +4.6 44,000 Operating profits 1,577 +21.2 3,400 Net profits 414 +28.5 1,200 Green Cross Sales 36,200 - 68,000 Pretax profits/loss 520 - (2,500) Net profits/loss (7,140) - - Kaken Sales 33,432 -14.24 67,000 Operating profits 1,688 -54.3 3,200 Net profits 623 -58.2 1,000 Kissei Sales 27,753 +0.6 56,000 Operating profits 6,677 -7.9 11.960 Net profits 3,290 -4.0 5,830 Mochida Sales 36,421 +3.9 73,000 Operating profits 5,544 +14.0 7,700 Net profits 2,520 +3.83 2,850 Nippon Seiyaku Sales 26,320 +3.3 55,000 Operating profits 3,044 +7.4 6,500 Net profits 1,553 +1.3 3,000 Shionogi Sales 113,300 +2.7 225,000 Recurring profits 10,280 -6.7 20,000 Net profits 4,800 -13.3 10,000 Toyama Chemical Sales 20,452 +4.9 40,500 Operating profits 1,457 -14.8 3,300 Net profits 592 +19.8 1,100 -----------------------------------------------------
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze