Sales At Roche Flat For 1995

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has posted flat sales for 1995 at 14.7 billion Swiss francs ($12.6 billion). When expressed in terms of local currencies the firm's turnover advanced 11%. The Swiss franc has appreciated markedly against all other currencies, particularly the US dollar, it was noted. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the figures were in line with their expectations.
Pharmaceutical sales advanced 11% in Swiss franc terms, and 23% expressed in local currencies to 9.2 billion francs. The firm said the acquisition of Syntex has strengthened its market position and broadened the group's product range in important therapeutic areas. The reorganization carried out in the division in conjunction with the integration of Syntex resulted in appreciable cost savings.
Roche's vitamins and fine chemicals and fragrances and flavors divisions had declining sales in both Swiss francs and local currencies. The diagnostics division achieved a sales increase of 6% in Swiss francs and 15% in local currencies to 639 million francs in 1995.
