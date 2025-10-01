Sales Growth For Sandoz In 1995

Sandoz, which demerged its chemicals division in July last year, announced sales for 1995 of 14.1 billion Swiss francs ($12.1 billion) excluding chemicals, an increase of 4% expressed in terms of Swiss francs or 14% in local currencies. Total turnover including chemicals was 15.2 billion francs for the year, compared with 15.9 billion in 1994.

The strong sales rise was driven mainly by significantly higher turnover of pharmaceutical specialties, said the firm. Pharmaceutical turnover in 1995 amounted to slightly over 7 billion francs, down 2% in Swiss franc terms or up 8% expressed in local currency terms.

Sales of prescription drugs rose 9% in local currencies, with especially strong growth of 10% in local currencies from the ciclosporin products Sandimmun and Neoral. Sandoz said that the recently-launched lipid-lowering agent, Lescol (fluvastatin), "turned in a spectacular performance, with annual sales already reaching 245 million Swiss francs." The firm expects a marked increase in net income.