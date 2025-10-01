Sales In Line With Expectations At Roche In '96 1st Qtr

Consolidated sales of 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.1 billion) were posted by Roche in the first quarter of 1996. On a comparable basis, this was an increase of 10% in local currencies and 6% in Swiss franc terms, the company said. The increase was in line with the expectations of Goldman Sachs' analysts, Mark Tracey, Paul Krikler, and John Murphy, who are forecasting 6% full-year growth for Roche. Sales are broken down in million Swiss francs as follows:

Division 1st Qtr % Change1 % Change2* -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pharma 2,429 +7.0 +11.0 Vitamins and fine chemicals 790 +5.0 +9.0 Diagnostics- 176 +18.0 +22.0 Fragrances and flavors 387 -4.0 -1.0 Others 4 - - -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) in Swiss franc terms 2) in local currencies * effect of high-inflation currencies eliminated - RBL has not been consolidated since May 1995. 1995 first-quarter sales of RBL were 228 million francs.

Pharmaceutical turnover increased in all major markets except Japan, where orders were down in anticipation of the next round of price cuts in April. The firm's over-the-counter subdivision, Roche Consumer Health, posted solid sales growth, driven in part by the addition of new brands to the French and Italian product lines and by rising sales of Aleve, a nonprescription version of naproxen marketed by a joint venture with Procter & Gamble in the USA.