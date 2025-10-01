Sales Stagnate But Profits Up At Asta Medica

Group pretax profits at Asta Medica of Germany rose 12% to 100 million Deutschemarks ($69 million) for the year ended September 1995. Net profits for the year were 71 million marks (before the contribution from parent company Degussa), an increase of 31%.
Group turnover for the year stagnated at 1.4 billion marks, but growth of 33% to 35.4 million marks came from Middle East and Far Eastern markets, including Australia. Near East and African markets produced 22% growth to 19.5 million marks, and sales in the USA expanded 4%. Only in the German market and in the rest of Europe were sales in decline, down 1.8% in Germany to 554 million marks, and 0.3% in the rest of Europe to 550 million marks.
Asta Medica International, responsible for parent company drug exports, increased sales last year by 20% to 210 million marks.
