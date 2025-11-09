Sales Stagnate Through To 1996 For French Firm Negma

Laboratoires Negma of France has reported stagnating sales for 1995 and is forecasting that this will continue into 1996.
A year after the price of its circulatory system product Veinamitol (troxerutin) was cut by 37%, the company says group turnover will come in both this year and next at around 860 million French francs ($173.6 million).
The company's key pharmaceutical product Veinamitol is used to treat oedema and similar conditions in the legs, and accounted for 75% of Negma's turnover in 1994. These sales are expected to fall 40% next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze