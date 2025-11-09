Sales Stagnate Through To 1996 For French Firm Negma

Laboratoires Negma of France has reported stagnating sales for 1995 and is forecasting that this will continue into 1996.

A year after the price of its circulatory system product Veinamitol (troxerutin) was cut by 37%, the company says group turnover will come in both this year and next at around 860 million French francs ($173.6 million).

The company's key pharmaceutical product Veinamitol is used to treat oedema and similar conditions in the legs, and accounted for 75% of Negma's turnover in 1994. These sales are expected to fall 40% next year.