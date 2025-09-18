Thursday 18 September 2025

Sales Up 30% At India's Wockhardt

11 December 1998

Indian drugmaker Wockhardt says it posted sales of 2.20 billion rupees($51.7 million) in the five months ended November 30, representing an increase of 30% over the same period last year, according to the company's chairman Habib Khorakiwala.

